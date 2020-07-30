(CBS Local)- One day after releasing the full schedule of games for the UEFA Europa and Champions League coverage, CBS Sports has announced the commentary teams that will guide fans through the action for the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The studio coverage will be anchored by veteran host Kate Abdo, who has covered both the Champions and Europa Leagues before along with coverage of the Men’s and Women’s World Cup and several top flight club competitions in Europe. She’ll be joined in the studio by analysts Jamie Carragher, Roberto Martinez and Micah Richards.

Carragher and Richards both played in Champions League matches during their respective careers at Liverpool and Manchester City. Carragher was an integral part of Liverpool’s 2004-05 Champions League winning side.

Martinez is the current manager of the top-ranked international side in the FIFA world rankings, Belgium. He led the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Peter Schmeichel and Alex Scott will serve as the analysts for the Champions League broadcasts both in-studio and on site in Portugal. Schmeichel won the 1999 Champions League with Manchester United and is considered among the best goalkeepers of all-time. Scott won the Premier League six times with Arsenal and also played in three Women’s World Cups making 140 appearances for the English national team. She also scored the game-winning goal in the 2006-07 UEFA Women’s Champions League final.

Former AC Milan midfielder Ruud Gullit will provide the studio analysis for the UEFA Europa League and serve as a contributor for the UEFA Champions League. The former Ballon d’Or winner won a pair of Champions League titles with Milan.

The game broadcasts will be led by play-by-play announcers Clive Tyldesley and Peter Drury who will call 10 matches including the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final as well as the UEFA Europa League Final. Tyldesley will handle the Champions League Final with Drury getting the duties for the Europa League Final.

Other announcers and analysts will be announced at a later date. The studio shows will be produced from the IMG Studios near London. Schmeichel and Scott will provide analysis for the Round of 16 games from the studio before traveling to Portugal for the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final of the Champions League.

The broadcasts will be put together by 37-time Emmy Award winner Pete Radovich. Radovich, currently CBS Sports’ Senior Creative Director, will be the Coordinating Producer for CBS Sports’ UEFA coverage. He served in the same role for Inside The NFL for the last 12 years.

“This is an incredible opportunity to showcase the best club soccer in the world, so it was important to bring in credible, knowledgeable and likable personalities for soccer fans everywhere,” said Radovich in a statement. “We are thrilled to have multiple UEFA Champions League winners, iconic former players and the manager of the FIFA No. 1 ranked national team in the world. Their experiences around the sport at the highest levels of competition along with their diverse backgrounds give us a great mix, and we are excited to have this unbelievable group headlining our coverage.”

The coverage begins next week on CBS All Access which is currently offering fans a free one-month trial through mid-August that will allow fans to watch the finale of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions and Europa League seasons.