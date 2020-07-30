Waterfront Wellness Series Returns To West Shore Park With New Safety Measures In Place Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe popular Waterfront Wellness series is returning to West Shore Park in Baltimore this weekend with some new restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Work Begins On Two New Restaurants At Baltimore's Cross Street MarketConstruction on two new restaurants is now underway at Cross Street Market in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

More Than 8 Miles Of Baltimore Roads Added To City's Slow Streets InitiativeAnother eight miles of Baltimore roadways have been added to the city's Slow Streets Initiative.

Maryland Renaissance Festival Canceled Due To CoronavirusThe Maryland Renaissance Festival won't happen in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

BSO Cancels Events, Performances Through November 29 Due To CoronavirusThe Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has canceled all of its events and performances at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore through November 29 due to the coronavirus.

Despite Indoor Dining Shutdown, Baltimore Restaurant Week Set To Begin FridayDespite an announcement from Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young on Wednesday morning that indoor dining will be shut down due to the coronavirus, organizers of the Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week said the event will continue.