ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State Senator Andrew Serafini is resigning effective August 1, the state’s Senate Republican Caucus announced Thursday.

Serafini, 58, took office in 2015, representing District 2 in Washington County. Prior to that, he served in the House of Delegates from 2008 to 2015.

State Sen. Andrew Serafini. Credit: Maryland Manual On-line

It’s not immediately clear what led to his resignation, though Senate Minority Whip Steve Hershey said in a statement Serafini is returning home “to focus on his family and business full-time.”

