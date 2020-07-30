Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — State Senator Andrew Serafini is resigning effective August 1, the state’s Senate Republican Caucus announced Thursday.
Serafini, 58, took office in 2015, representing District 2 in Washington County. Prior to that, he served in the House of Delegates from 2008 to 2015.
It’s not immediately clear what led to his resignation, though Senate Minority Whip Steve Hershey said in a statement Serafini is returning home “to focus on his family and business full-time.”
