BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating the death of a man nine years after he was shot.
Ryan Watson, 34, was shot in the neck on June 14, 2011 in the 2500 block of Borman Avenue.
On June 14, 2020, police were notified about a questionable death that occurred in the 4000 block of Wilkens Avenue.
In June 2011, Corey Jamal Jennings was arrested for the attempted first-degree murder of Watson.
As a result of his injuries, Watson was paralyzed and suffered from numerous medical complications.
His body was taken to the medical examiners office for an autopsy and was ruled a homicide on July 29, 2020.