BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Guinness brewery in Maryland is getting ready to celebrate its second birthday, and it’s brewing up some new beers to mark the occasion.
Monday marks two years since the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, Guinness’ only U.S. brewery, opened in Baltimore County.
To celebrate, the brewery is now offering a lemon peppermint stick ale inspired by the Maryland State Fair’s famous lemon stick. Also new on tap is the honey pale ale made with honey from local companies.
Both beers are available exclusively at the brewery.