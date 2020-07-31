ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on the state’s progress in the 2020 United State Census on Friday. Maryland ranks 13th among the 50 states with a response rate of 66.7%, which is close to four points above the national average of 62.8%.

The state ranks fifth in Internet response and Carroll County leads the state in response rate at 78.4% which ranks 25th of the 3,200 United States counties.

“Our administration is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that every single Marylander is counted this year,” said Governor Hogan in a statement. “Every single response directly impacts the services our communities receive—funding for schools, hospitals, roads, and other emergency and essential services all rely on our responses. I urge every single Maryland resident to fulfill their civic duty and help shape our future.”

There are several statewide and local initiatives underway to encourage citizens to fill out the Census by October 31 including each of the following:

Coordination among state agencies to leverage all resources to reach Marylanders

Census messaging on buses, billboards, and radio stations

A weekly Census newsletter that reaches more than 41,000 recipients

Social media messaging, including weekly Census Champions

Assistance to local Complete Count Committees to find ways of developing language-specific messaging in order to reach hard-to-count populations

Engagement with business and faith leaders

Participation in local events, including one this past weekend in Wicomico County, where the Maryland Department of Planning worked with local residents to fill out their 2020 Census

For every citizen uncounted in Maryland, that represents $18,250 in un-accessed federal funding for programs like Medicare and Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), school construction, emergency preparedness, and transportation projects. Census data also informs reapportionment and redistricting while ensuring the state receives appropriate representation in Congress.

“While the Census is about $1.5 trillion dollars in federal spending, including $16 billion to Maryland, the Census is really about us as Marylanders,” said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “The Census is about who we are as a state and how many people reside in each community. We count people, not just citizens, and this is our one chance for the next 10 years to paint an accurate portrait of Maryland and each of our communities.”

For more information on the Census, you can go to census.maryland.gov.