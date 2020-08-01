BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art announced this week the addition of six new trustees to its board.
They include Denise Galambos, Lisa Harris Jones, Elizabeth Hurwitz, Sherrilyn Ifill, Stuart O. Simms and James D. Thornton.
The new trustees join Clair Zamoiski Segal, the BMA’s Board Chair, Christopher Bedford, the Dorothy Wagner Wallis Director and 40 other active trustees in leading the BMA.
The Board of Trustees is responsible for the governance and oversight of the museum.
“Our new trustees bring incredible vision and expertise from across the fields of art, philanthropy, law, and business. I know that their commitment to excellence and to the strength of The Baltimore Museum of Art will help ensure our institution’s continued growth and success,” Segal said. “I am delighted to welcome them to the Board and very much look forward to collaborating with them, and our other wonderful trustees, on the museum’s upcoming initiatives.”