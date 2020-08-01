BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Major League Baseball announced Saturday the Orioles and Marlins will makeup their previously scheduled four game series this week in Baltimore after it had been postponed due to more than a dozen Miami players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.
The Orioles and Marlins, who were originally slated to play four games against one another this past week, will play a four-game series this week in Baltimore from Tuesday, August 4, through Thursday, August 6, with one day including a doubleheader and the Marlins serving as the home team for two games.
Major League Baseball said the Marlins’ remaining players and staff have been quarantining in Philadelphia, where the outbreak was reported, since Sunday and have not engaged in any baseball or other activities.
The Marlins reported no new positive test results in Friday’s collections, Major League Baseball said.
First pitch for the series opener has not yet been determined.