PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County Police corporal was arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing guns and other property.
Police were called on April 27 to an unattended death in the 1600 block of Wall Drive in Pasadena.
On July 31, the Chief of Police received information that one of the responding officers, Corporal Jacob Miskill, a five-year veteran of the department, may have stolen firearms and other property from the residence.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Office of Professional Standards, immediately initiated a criminal and internal investigation.
A search and seizure warrant was served at Miskill’s residence and he was placed under arrest. He is currently suspended without pay.
Miskill is charged with first, third and fourth-degree burglary, theft, theft scheme and misconduct in office.
Police say this is still an extremely active and on-going investigation and we are urging anyone with any information to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Office of Professional Standards at 410-222-8740.