PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that injured a tow truck operator working on the side of the road in Baltimore County.

The victim is identified as Antonio Martinez, 38, of Baltimore. He was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The driver of the Saturn Ion involved in the crash is identified as Purcell Montague, 72, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney, according to police.

Montague was taken to the hospital by EMS personnel. The other passenger in his car was uninjured in the crash.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police, along with Martinez, were clearing vehicles from an earlier crash on I-695 in Parkville.

All emergency vehicles on the side of the road had their emergency equipment activated and all activity was on the left shoulder, police said.

Police said, for reasons unknown at this time, Montague swerved to the left and struck Martinez who was on the shoulder behind the parked tow truck.

The Saturn subsequently traveled up the tow bed, which was lowered and struck the vehicle on the tow bed, according to police.

Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack on the scene immediately rendered aid to Martinez until emergency medical service personnel arrived.

EMS personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department responded and transported Martinez to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.