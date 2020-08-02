BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating several shootings that left four people injured overnight in Baltimore City.

Officers in East Baltimore were called to the 1600 block of Eager Street for a report of a shooting at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Shortly after midnight, officers in the Southwest District were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When they got to the hospital they found two victims being treated for their injuries- a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the leg and a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the back, police said.

Investigators said they believe both were in the 3200 block of W. Baltimore Street when they were shot.

Detectives from the Southwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Around an hour later, at 1:27 a.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of York Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.