DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who went missing from Dundalk in July.

Alysa Mullhausen is missing from the 1800 block of Merritt Blvd. She was last seen on July 21 at 7 p.m. wearing spandex style shorts and blue/white tie-dye short-sleeved shirt.

Police say she may be headed to Baltimore City.

If anyone sees her, call 911.

