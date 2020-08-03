Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who went missing from Dundalk in July.
Alysa Mullhausen is missing from the 1800 block of Merritt Blvd. She was last seen on July 21 at 7 p.m. wearing spandex style shorts and blue/white tie-dye short-sleeved shirt.
Police say she may be headed to Baltimore City.
#MISSING: Alysa Mullhausen (15), 5'3, 110 lbs. Missing from the 1800 block of Merritt Blvd, 21222. LS 7/21/20 at 7 pm wearing spandex style shorts & blue/white tie-dye short-sleeved shirt. May be headed to Baltimore City. If seen call 911. #BCoPD ^RR pic.twitter.com/VwH1USzGAc
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 3, 2020
If anyone sees her, call 911.