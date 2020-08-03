BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Schools emergency meal site is temporarily closing after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The person works at the Baltimore International Academy’s site and may have had contact with others. It will close temporarily to clean and disinfect the building.
Baltimore City Public Schools has learned that an employee working at the emergency meal site at Baltimore International Academy recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Individuals who may have been in contact with staff at the Academy should self-monitor for symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath for 2-14 days.
Students and families who are seeking meals or learning packets can visit the Baltimore City Schools meal site web page for a list of sites where meals will be available.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.