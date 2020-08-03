ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland has decided to postpone the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester.
“This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students,” the MPSSAA said in a statement Sunday.
Local school systems will be able to use MPSSAA waiver regulations as approved by the State Board of Education on June 23, 2020 for student engagement during the first semester.
They are also working on finalizing a hybrid two-semester plan focused on student engagement options in the first semester and a modified competition season for all sports during the second semester.
Details on the hybrid two-semester plan will be available before the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.
“The health and safety of student participants, coaches, and officials is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities. The MPSSAA, the PSSAM, and the Maryland State Department of Education collectively share a commitment for the return of these highly beneficial educational programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities,”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.