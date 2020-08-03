Comments
(WJZ)- Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested and charged 29-year-old Kadera Linda Garner with assault.
It stems from an incident that occurred Friday afternoon on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.
Officers say they were called to the scene on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover on Friday evening at approximately 10:50 p.m after a woman attempted to bypass the entry line to the establishment.
According to police, when security personnel approached the woman, she began swinging a knife at the security personnel.
Once officers arrived, Garner was arrested and then charged with assault. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.