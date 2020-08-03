Tracking Isaias:Flash Flood Watches, Tropical Storm Warnings Issued In Maryland As Residents Prepare
(WJZ)- Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested and charged 29-year-old Kadera Linda Garner with assault.

It stems from an incident that occurred Friday afternoon on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department

Officers say they were called to the scene on the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover on Friday evening at approximately 10:50 p.m after a woman attempted to bypass the entry line to the establishment.

According to police, when security personnel approached the woman, she began swinging a knife at the security personnel.

Once officers arrived, Garner was arrested and then charged with assault. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

