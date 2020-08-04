ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The start of Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and Marlins at Camden Yards may be delayed as officials await the final COVID-19 test results to clear Miami to resume play, Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Major League Baseball said it has been in communication with both clubs and expects resolution within the next several hours.

This comes as the originally scheduled series between the two teams had been postponed due to more than a dozen Miami players and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

