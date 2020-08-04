Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County arrested a homicide suspect following a pursuit on Interstate 695 Tuesday afternoon.
The Baltimore County Police Department said officers pursued the suspect, as well as another person who was in the vehicle with them, along Interstate 695 through the county and eventually into a wooded area near Hilton Parkway in west Baltimore.
Police arrested the suspect, who was wanted in a November 2019 homicide, at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
