SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly squirting lighter fluid at a neighbor who was outside smoking.
Anne Arundel County Police arrested Thomas Harry Glorius, Jr., of the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle, on charges of first-degree and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment.
Police said a woman was outside smoking on Meade Village Circle when Glorius squirted lighter fluid at her through a lighter before fleeing the scene.
“The adult female victim was outside her residence smoking a cigarette when the suspect squirted lighter fluid at her through a flame from a lighter, causing the lighter fluid to ignite. The suspect attempted to hit the victim twice with the ignited stream,” the department wrote in a news release.
The victim didn’t require medical attention.