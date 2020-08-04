ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, lighter fluid, Local TV, Maryland, Severn, smoking, Talkers

SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly squirting lighter fluid at a neighbor who was outside smoking.

Anne Arundel County Police arrested Thomas Harry Glorius, Jr., of the 1700 block of Meade Village Circle, on charges of first-degree and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment.

Thomas Harry Glorius Jr. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Police said a woman was outside smoking on Meade Village Circle when Glorius squirted lighter fluid at her through a lighter before fleeing the scene.

“The adult female victim was outside her residence smoking a cigarette when the suspect squirted lighter fluid at her through a flame from a lighter, causing the lighter fluid to ignite. The suspect attempted to hit the victim twice with the ignited stream,” the department wrote in a news release.

The victim didn’t require medical attention.

