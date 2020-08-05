ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Chief of Police Edward Jackson said during a press conference Wednesday the the department has seen a recent spike in violence and will increase uniformed patrols in the community.
Jackson said it’s also about the department reengaging with the community to combat crime.
“I’ve always argued since I’ve been Chief of Police, in order for us to prevent crime, we have to attack the problems that cause crime in the first place. We have to deal with all of those sociological issues that cause a social disorganization in crime.”
During the press conference, the department said detectives arrested two people responsible for several shootings.
They’re currently in the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bail.