CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Cecil County residents and businesses are still cleaning up after flash flooding filled many streets with rushing water following Tropical Storm Isaias.

Inventory from Snatcher’s Creekside was thrown out after the basement of the restaurant flooded in the storm.

“The basement was completely flooded all the way to the top step, it was level with the top step coming out of the basement, so everything was completely waterlogged,” Tanner Bollinger, of Snatcher’s Creekside, said.

“All the COVID nonsense and trying to adjust. It seems like every time we get a little bit forward, we take two steps back. It’s just tough,” Bollinger added.

Chopper 13 was over the town of North East on Tuesday which showed roads that looked more like rivers.

As Chris Tome tried to get to his mother-in-law’s house during the height of Tropical Storm Isaias, he said the water was deep and the current was strong.

“For me, it was coming up to about my hip,” Tome said. “If I wasn’t bracing myself the whole time, I could’ve easily been swept away.”

Several people along Cecil Avenue had to be rescued from their homes, surrounded by water.

North East and Elkton saw between six and seven inches of rain. Mill Creek in Perryville overflowed into the streets after they saw significant rainfall.

“We got over nine inches of rain, or close to nine inches of rain, and everything broke loose then,” Robert Ashby, Mayor of Perryville, said.

The water went down, as cleanup began. While residents dry out, many say they need normal.

“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us, but we’re trying to get back ready for business,” Bollinger said. “We’re trying our best and taking it a day at a time really.”