BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a special gift for the Ravens fan in your life, check out this cool piece of art!
To celebrate the Ravens 25th season, an artist took the names of every Ravens player in franchise history and drew a picture of M & T Bank Stadium.
Dan Duffy spent roughly 100 hours on the piece, including research, sketching, writing and coloring.
669 names make up this masterpiece with names dating back to 1996.
You can buy yours now at artofwords.com.
Duffy said he hopes fans can spend time finding their favorite players and looking back at some of their favorite Ravens memories.