BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite operating at 50 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maryland’s six casinos generated over $130 million during their first full month after reopening.

Maryland casinos had been closed for three months due to the pandemic.

The total represents a decrease of $9,408,361 (-6.3%) from the July 2019 total of $149,328,379.

Three of the six – Hollywood Casino, Live! Casino & Hotel, and Rocky Gap Casino – saw increases from their July 2019 gaming revenue figures.

