MILLERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police say they are investigating after a man was shot outside his Millersville home and a child was struck by debris from the fired rounds Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Old Mill Road at around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police said a man was in front of his home when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
The suspect allegedly fired several gunshots, striking the man multiple times, then fled in an unknown vehicle.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body.
Detectives found over 300 grams of suspected marijuana from the scene outside of the victim’s home.
A resident nearby told detectives she was sitting with her small child in a chair inside her home when her child was struck by what is believed to be debris caused by the fired rounds. The child didn’t require medical treatment.
This is an active and ongoing investigation. The suspect is described as a thin Black man wearing light-colored clothing.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-6145 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.