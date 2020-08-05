Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Terps senior guard Reese Mona was surprised Wednesday on the team’s Zoom call by head coach Mark Turgeon with a scholarship for the 2020-21 season.
“Reese Mona has earned his scholarship in every way and I am so happy to reward him for his senior season,” Turgeon said. “Over the past three seasons, he has made our entire program better due to his tireless work ethic and positive attitude. Reese is incredibly deserving of this scholarship and I am thrilled for him and his family.”
Mona has appeared in 32 games for the Terps over the last two seasons and was named a 2020 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar for posting a 3.7+ GPA for the academic year. He is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient.