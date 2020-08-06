Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man is charged in the May 2020 murder of a 26-year-old man in Baltimore.
Shortly after midnight on May 14, 26-year-old Ronald Lewis of the 3600 block of W. Belvedere Avenue was shot and killed in the 100 block of Violet Hill Avenue.
Homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect on July 26, after interviewing witnesses and examining physical evidence.
Police arrested 23-year-old Clifford Knight of the unit block of E. 22nd Street in the 2600 block of Roberts Place on August 5.
Knight was taken to the Homicide section where he was interviewed and then taken to Central Booking.
He has been charged with first-degree murder and is waiting to see a court commissioner.