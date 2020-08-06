PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — A 94-year-old man is dead and two others are injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.
Officers responded to Edwin Raynor Boulevard and Pitcher Highway (MD 100) for a two-vehicle crash.
A Ford pick-up truck was driving toward the ramp from eastbound MD 100 at around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when a Honda Accord came up from the ramp into the path of the truck and was struck.
The passenger in the Honda, Catherine Hess Jones, 90, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, while the pick-up truck passenger, Robin Lee Westfall, 60 was taken to UMD Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie.
The driver of the Honda, identified as Richard Cole Jones, 94, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Ford, Gil L. Westfall, 59, wasn’t injured.
Police said they believe the preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the Honda failing to yield the right of way. They don’t believe speed is a factor, and the results of toxicology tests are pending.
The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation.