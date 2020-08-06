ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All-electronic, cashless tolling will now be permanent at all Maryland Transportation Authority-operated tolls in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

These tolls include John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895), and Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301).

“In addition to historic toll relief and record-breaking progress on critical infrastructure updates, permanent all-electronic tolling is the latest step we have taken to save motorists time and money,” said Hogan. “By combining innovation, safety, and savings, this truly is a win-win for the state government and for everyone who travels in our great state.”

The governor is encouraging motorists to get an E-ZPass so that they can pay the lowest tolls.

With the cashless tolling, drivers no longer need to stop to pay tolls and instead tolls are collected through E-ZPass and video tolling. The system will help with fuel efficiency, decrease congestion and increase safety.

The MDTA implemented cashless tolling statewide in March as a part of its COVID-19 response.

The Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200, I-95 Express Toll Lanes in Baltimore, and the Key (I-695) and Hatem (US 40) bridges are already all-electronic tolling.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, all-electronic tolling has been an operational success and has helped us protect our toll collection employees and the traveling public,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports. “With this system now permanent, stopping to pay tolls in Maryland is a part of history.”

If you don’t have an E-ZPass, you can still go through the tolls, and you’ll be assessed via video tolling at the cash rate.

E-ZPass Transponders are free, and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com. Motorists also can get E-ZPass On-the-Go transponders at participating Giant Food and Weis Markets. The transponder comes with $25 in prepaid tolls for immediate use, then users can sign up online for E-ZPass service. A full list of retail locations is available at ezpassmd.com/en/onthego/locations.shtml.