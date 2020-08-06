BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young signed an executive order reopening indoor dining at a reduced capacity, while still adding some updated restrictions on gatherings.

Restaurants may reopen in Baltimore City for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity with social distancing and face coverings when not eating or drinking, outdoor gatherings must be capped at 25 people.

Indoor gatherings- including religious facilities, retail establishments and malls, the casino and indoor recreation establishments- will be capped at 25 percent capacity or 25 people-whichever is lower.

Indoor recreation establishments include bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller and ice skating rinks, social and fraternal clubs, and indoor areas of any other establishment subject to Maryland’s admission/amusement tax.

In this executive order “gathering” is defined as an assembly or meeting, especially a “social or festive one for a specific purpose,”

The order takes effect Friday, August 7 at 5 p.m.

“I’m pleased that Mayor Young is reopening our local restaurants for indoor service,” said Colin Tarbert, President & CEO, Baltimore Development Corporation. “The pandemic has been crushing for our restaurants. Allowing for limited indoor dining is a step in the right direction to help keep them going during this time of distress. Baltimore needs to remain open for business.”

Mayor Jack Young said in a statement Thursday that he has chosen to act to protect “the financial wellbeing of our city and our residents,” and that Congress’ “inability to come to an agreement to provide relief and support” has forced his hand.

He said the reopening doesn’t mean residents are in the clear relating to the pandemic, but that he wants to support residents facing “extreme financial hardships as a result of working in the restaurant and service industry,”

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said residents should remain vigilant, stay six feet apart from others, wearing face coverings and avoid being in indoor settings around others who aren’t in their household for prolonged periods of time.

The moratorium on permits for large gatherings is extended through the end of September.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will provide information and initiatives to help residents and business owners access relief funds, create new outdoor dining space and stimulate sales.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.