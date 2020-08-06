BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland and Baltimore City Community College announced Thursday they will offer online-only instruction for their students for the fall semester.

At Loyola, all undergraduate programs will be online. Graduate programs, which are mainly part-time programs for adult learners, will also be offered primarily online.

“Our carefully researched and well-formulated plans to welcome students in person were predicated on a model that expected COVID-19 to die down over the summer,” Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., president, wrote in a message to the Loyola community. “That transition would have given us the opportunity to open the University as scheduled. Unfortunately, the data have proven that did not happen.”

Fr. Linnane cited the availability of testing and turnaround times on tests and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

They said the university intends to welcome undergraduate students back for a full residential and academic experience for the Spring 2021 semester.

In a news release Thursday evening, Baltimore City Community College said its president, Debra McCurdy, and her team made the decision and shared it with staff last week.

“Our commitment to the health and safety of our students and employees is paramount. We have moved our entire operation remote and will continue to offer all classes and student services remotely,” McCurdy said in the release.

BCCC plans to make laptops and free online resources available where possible.

