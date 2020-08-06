Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after one person was killed in what they believe to be a hit-and-run crash.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 6200 block of York Road to investigate a report of an injured person.
When officers arrived, they found an injured, unconscious pedestrian lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Police say the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.