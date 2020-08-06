BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Thursday Festival Series on the Canton Waterfront may not be happening because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this weekend Baltimoreans can still catch some water-side entertainment in the harbor this weekend.
On Saturday, a floating live concert is set to take place. The Pirate Radio Concert will feature Rufus Roundtree and his New Orleans-style brass band along with Da B’more Brass Factory.
The pandemic may have forced us to cancel our 2020 First Thursday Festival series, but we're still committed to bringing free live music to Baltimore. And on Saturday, Aug. 8, WTMD, Stages Music Arts and Urban Pirates are partnering to present the Pirate Radio Concert, a floating live concert in the Baltimore Harbor featuring the irresistible funk and New Orleans jazz of Rufus Roundtree and Da Bmore Brass Factory. The band will perform aboard Urban Pirates’ flagship, starting near Canton Waterfront Park and cruising to Fells Point, the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park and Locust Point. The cruising concert starts at 6 p.m. offshore from Canton Waterfront Park, before heading to the Broadway pier in Fells Point, the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park and the Tide Point pier by Under Armour in Locust Point. The ship will float nearby each of these locations for about 15 minutes before returning to dock around 8 p.m. Here is the schedule: 6 p.m. – Canton Waterfront Park show 6:30 p.m.- Fells Point show 7 p.m.- Inner Harbor show 7:20 p.m.- Federal Hill Park show 7:40 p.m.- Locust Point show Only the band and a skeleton crew will be aboard the ship, which typically holds as many as 80-some passengers. You can enjoy the music at a safe distance from the shore, or aboard your own vessel in the Baltimore harbor. If you're watching from land, be sure to follow city guidelines for social distancing. Sponsored in part by Race Pace Bicycles, Little Havana, The Peabody Preparatory of The Johns Hopkins University, Cavit Wines, the Maryland Department of Agriculture's Maryland's Best Seafood and Agriculture Program and Roscato Wines.
The musicians will perform aboard the Urban Pirates’ ship and cruise around the harbor.
The show starts at 6 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park followed by stops at the Broadway Pier in Fells Point, the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill Park and the Tide Point Pier.