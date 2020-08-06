PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a man in a 7-Eleven robbery after he returned to the 7-Eleven store days after allegedly robbing it.
Officers responded at around 12:50 a.m. August 2 for a robbery at the 7-Eleven store on Fort Smallwood Road in Pasadena.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
A man had entered the store and held a screwdriver against the back of the store clerk, demanding cash from the register- which the clerk gave him- and the suspect fled with cash.
Officers searched the area but weren’t able to find the suspect until the suspect returned to the store on August 6 in the middle of the night at around 3:15 a.m.
Responding officers found the suspect walking along Hog neck Road. The suspect fled when he saw the officers but was quickly apprehended.
The store clerk positively identified the suspect as Brian Eugene Grimes, 39, of Pasadena. He was arrested and charged accordingly.