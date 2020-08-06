CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Firefighters, crash, Local TV, Parkville, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is uninjured after the car she was driving went over an embankment along a Parkville road Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Cromwell Bridge and Satyr Hill roads.

The vehicle went over the guardrail into the embankment, but luckily remained under power lines.

Baltimore County fire crews are using special tools to free the woman, and sole occupant, from the car.

According to fire officials, she is speaking with the rescuers.

CBS Baltimore Staff

