PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A woman is uninjured after the car she was driving went over an embankment along a Parkville road Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at Cromwell Bridge and Satyr Hill roads.
The vehicle went over the guardrail into the embankment, but luckily remained under power lines.
Baltimore County fire crews are using special tools to free the woman, and sole occupant, from the car.
According to fire officials, she is speaking with the rescuers.
#pvfc29 Engine 291 & Truck 297 are on the scene of a single vehicle crash with rescue on Cromwell Bridge Rd near Satyr Hill Rd #Parkville. The vehicle is over the embankment & under power lines. FFs using special rescue tools to free the uninjured driver, and sole occupant. pic.twitter.com/vhvaLigU3D
— Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) August 6, 2020
