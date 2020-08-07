TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Friday that the county has released a new interactive dashboard where residents can view detailed information about crime in the area. The dashboard is meant to increase both transparency and accountability in the county according to Olszewski.
“Residents deserve to know exactly what’s happening in their communities, and this dashboard shines a light on crime statistics in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “We’re pleased that the dashboard shows that crime is decreasing in Baltimore County, and that Baltimore County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The data dashboard includes County Part 1 Crime data from 2017 to present. Part 1 offenses include eight crimes: criminal homicide, forcible/legacy rape, revised rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The dashboard will be updated each month.
“We will continue to work relentlessly on building public trust in the communities that we serve. The creation of this information center increases our transparency for citizens to see and understand what is happening in their communities and within our agency,” said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt in a statement. “We remain committed to promoting equitable policing across Baltimore County and will continue to evolve and enhance our level of service.”
Baltimore County reports that according to data from the first six months of this year, all major crime categories saw a decrease. According to the data, homicides were down 15 percent compared to the same time period in 2019. The County reported reductions in each of the following categories from January 1 through June 30, 2020.
- Homicides: 15 percent decrease
- Burglary: 35 percent decrease
- Robberies: 30 percent decrease
- Assault: 24 percent decrease
- Theft: 23 percent decrease
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 15 percent decrease
County Executive Olszewski praised Chief Hyatt and the BCPD for their efforts saying that, “Ensuring the safety of our communities is one of our most important responsibilities and I want to applaud Chief Hyatt and the Baltimore County Police Department for their bravery, service, and progress.”
The new dashboard is meant to join the list of resources provided to residents in order to attempt to provide transparency. Residents can find the dashboard here. The dashboards that the Olszewski Administration announced with regards to the number and disposition of complaints against police officers, instances of uses of force and traffic stop data broken down by race are expected to be released in the coming weeks.