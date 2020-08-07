DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — For weeks, many Marylanders have been frustrated by mail delays, and some haven’t been getting their mail at all.

“Me and my wife have been sitting here waiting for mail for the last five days,” said Dundalk resident William Ellison.

Dozens of frustrated Dundalk residents said they can’t figure out why USPS isn’t delivering their mail.

“It’s been a week or more that we haven’t received any mail in our mailbox,” said Edgemere resident Aaron Bloyer.

They‘ve been coming to the post office on Shipping Pl. to try to pick it up and figure out what the problem is.

Many said they aren’t getting bills and paychecks on time, putting a strain on their homes and businesses

The delays have been a problem all across the country.

Political leaders said they’re concerned about operational changes made at the Postal Service, including the elimination of overtime and an order to hold mail until the next day if centers are running late.

When WJZ asked about the delays, the USPS issued a statement that said, in part:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, which includes timely, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages. If a customer does have a concern, we welcome them to contact us as soon as possible so we can respond quickly to resolve their concerns.”

Post Master General Louis Dejoy announced Friday a modified organizational structure to, “operate in a more efficient and effective manner.”