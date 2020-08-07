BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for information in the unsolved murder of Bryan McKemy two years after the contractor’s death.

On Aug. 7, 2018, McKemy was killed while worked as a contractor on a Baltimore home.

The 27-year-old was doing maintenance work on a home in the 4500 block of Woodlea Avenue in the early afternoon when he was shot several times at close range.

Authorities said McKemy was not the intended target of the attack and police believe information in his death could lead to charged in this case and lead to clues in other unsolved homicides.

“After two years, we have developed several leads, but we need the public’s help in providing us with the final clues to hold his killer or killers responsible and give Bryan’s family the justice that they deserve,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Boone. “We are hoping that this reward money will convince someone to come forward to ensure those responsible will never be in a position to hurt anyone else.”

The FBI announces $25,000 reward for information about the unsolved murder of Bryan McKemy who was killed in 2018 while working as a contractor at a Baltimore home. We will have more information on this development tonight at 7&11PM on @wjz. https://t.co/9GWGuWAIwo — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 7, 2020

The FBI also launched both a social media campaign and posted billboards around the city.

Anyone with information on the murder of Bryan McKemy is asked to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).