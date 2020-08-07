GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Gwynn Oak Friday evening.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
The initial investigation indicates that the victim was outside when a verbal altercation ensued between he and the suspect, according to police.
The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.