CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 800 new cases reported as total nears 94K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMComedy.TV
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Gwynn Oak, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Gwynn Oak Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The initial investigation indicates that the victim was outside when a verbal altercation ensued between he and the suspect, according to police.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply