CALIFORNIA, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police announced Friday that they have arrested and charged three individuals in connection with multiple thefts from stores in Maryland and possibly Virginia.

Angelo B. Clinkscales, 48, and 52-year-old Arnise A. Hart, along with a 51-year-old woman were arrested Friday in connection with thefts of televisions, generators and other items from several stores in St. Mary’s County.

Police say that they have charged Clinkscales and Hart each with two counts of theft over $1,500 and one count of theft scheme. The third suspect will be charged similarly upon her release from a hospital where police say she was taken upon her request.

The arrests came after MSP was called for a reported theft from Walmart on the 45000 block of Miramar Way in California, Maryland. The call stated that two females and one male were alleged to have stolen televisions before fleeing the area in a UHaul truck with Arizona plates.

An officer from MSP spotted the truck on Route 235 and police say that he executed a traffic stop. But, before he could approach the truck, the driver fled the scene. This began a pursuit which ended safely 13 miles later and the suspects were taken into custody.

State police say troopers found two large screen televisions, later confirmed to have been stolen from Walmart, in the back of the truck worth a total of $2,200. In addition, police say they found four generators inside the truck worth a total of $2,800. The generators were later confirmed to be stolen from the Lowe’s store in California, MD.

Police found that Hart was also wanted on a fugitive warrant for grand larceny in Prince William County, Virginia. According to police, similar thefts may have occurred in Prince William County and police there have been notified. The charged suspects were taken to St. Mary’s Central Booking where they await their initial court appearance.