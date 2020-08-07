BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Beginning Sunday, August 9, Marylanders will be able to take advantage of Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week. Comptroller Peter Franchot says that the week is annually one of his favorites of the year as residents can experience big savings, scholarship opportunities for college and trade school students and business can hopefully see a rise in sales.
“This is one of my favorite weeks of the year because it’s a win for shoppers and businesses, while jolting Maryland’s economy during the slow summer months,” said Comptroller Franchot in a statement. “This year more than ever, it’s critical to shop local to support the small retailers who are going above and beyond to continue paying employees, creating a safe environment for customers and finding new ways to sell their products during a global pandemic.”
During the week of August 9-15, any qualifying article of clothing or footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. The first $40 of any backpack purchase is also free.
As part of the week, the Maryland Retailers Association is offering scholarships to two students attending a Maryland university, college or trade school. The students must explain how they helped a Maryland business keep the lights on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Entries can be submitted via email (shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov ) or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
For more information about Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, visit http://www.marylandtaxes.gov, hover over the “News” tab and click on Comptroller Initiatives. There, you can find a list of tax-exempt items, a list of frequently asked questions and some helpful facts for shoppers and merchants.