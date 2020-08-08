BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a shooting Friday at the Comfort Inn in Brooklyn.
Officers responded to the Comfort Inn along the 6900 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, the victim was in his hotel room when he heard a knock at the door.
When he opened the door, three suspects entered the room and demanded money from the victim, police said.
When the victim told the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the victim, according to police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.
