CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down Again
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PM2020 PGA Championship
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMPaid Program
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angeli's Pizzeria, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Charmtastic Mile, Local TV, NFL, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We still have a few more weeks until football season kicks off, but it’s never too early to start planning your game day snacks.

This year, you’ll have two new options!

The “Charm’tastic Mile” is celebrating the Ravens 25th season with two new pizzas.

Each will come in a special box.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Angeli’s Pizzeria in Little Italy.

The “Rave-a-Roni” features pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and onion. It will go for $25 dollars.

The “Rave-a-Veggie” is topped with tomatoes, mushroom, red peppers and onion. It will sell for $19.96, honoring the year the franchise started in Baltimore.

Comments

Leave a Reply