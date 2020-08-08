Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We still have a few more weeks until football season kicks off, but it’s never too early to start planning your game day snacks.
This year, you’ll have two new options!
The “Charm’tastic Mile” is celebrating the Ravens 25th season with two new pizzas.
Each will come in a special box.
It’s all thanks to a partnership with Angeli’s Pizzeria in Little Italy.
The “Rave-a-Roni” features pepperoni, sausage, mushroom and onion. It will go for $25 dollars.
The “Rave-a-Veggie” is topped with tomatoes, mushroom, red peppers and onion. It will sell for $19.96, honoring the year the franchise started in Baltimore.