Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Baltimore on Saturday night.
Police were called just after 10 p.m. to the intersection of West North Avenue and North Dukeland Street to investigate a motorcycle crash.
When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had crashed into a parked vehicle.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.