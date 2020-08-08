Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers heard gunfire shortly before 1 p.m. around Vine Street and immediately canvassed the area.
Officers found a 21-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 800 block of Vine Street. The victim was later pronounced dead by medical personnel at an area hospital.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
YET ANOTHER SHOOTING BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE NRA WHO WANTS EASY ACCESS TO GUNS AND SUPPOPRTS TRUMP