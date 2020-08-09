BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re in need of some back to school clothing for the kids, or maybe you want to pick something up for yourself, this is the week to do it.

Sunday is the start of Maryland’s tax-free holiday, and it’s not just good for shoppers.

As businesses continue to fight through the coronavirus pandemic, this week provides them with an added boost and shoppers with some savings.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said this is one of his favorite weeks of the year.

“It’s turned a sleepy August week into one of the biggest retail sales weeks of the year,” Franchot said.

Maryland’s tax-free holiday, seven days where the state’s six percent sales tax is suspended on clothes and shoes that cost less than $100. It’s an added incentive to shop and support businesses that are hurting.

“Well it’s particularly important in this pandemic that we get out and support small local businesses and retail shops that have been hammered of the economic consequences of fighting the virus,” Franchot said.

Businesses like Van Dyke and Bacon Shoes.

“It’s like a spark plug, it basically jolts the economy and wakes the mothers and fathers up for back-to-school,” said John Bacon, with Van Dyke and Bacon Shoes.

Many of these businesses are adding extra safety precautions, like Charm City run in Lutherville-Timonium, who is looking for a boost this week.

“There was a month, a month and a half where there were no sales at all for local retailers. So any program, any support from the state that helps increase sales is always important but during this time it’s vital,” said Josh Levinson, with Charm City Run.

Maryland’s Tax-Free Week runs from August 9 to 15. While it coincides with kids heading back to school. It’s open for everyone to use.

Not everything is exempt. For example, sports cleats are not backpacks are if they are under $40.