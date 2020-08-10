SHADY SIDE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are searching for a person of interest in a fire and burglary at an Anne Arundel County church over the weekend.
A neighbor reported the fire at the Judah Temple Ministries on Snug Harbor Road in Shady Side just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the vestibule.
Crews were able to put out the flames in 10 minutes.
Investigators later learned the church had been burglarized and deemed the fire intentional. Officials did not say what was taken.
The person of interest is being described as a man, roughly six feet tall with a thin to average build. He was wearing a green jacket, dark camouflaged pants and a head wrap or covering, the fire department said.
No injuries were reported. The fire and caused approximately $10,000 in damage, including damage to headstones.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Line at 410-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online here.