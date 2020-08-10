BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were found at an area hospital with gunshot injuries earlier Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of Hollins Street for a report of a shooting at around 12:43 p.m. They were not able to find the shooting victim, but were called to an area hospital shortly after for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they found two shooting victims being treated for their injuries- a 21-year-old man shot in the hip and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Investigators believe the victims were in the 2100 block of Hollins Street when they were shot.
Detectives from the Southwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.