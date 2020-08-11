LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 20-inch diameter water main break in Parkville is causing a disruption of services to many in the area on Tuesday.

Baltimore County reports the water main broke in the 1600 block of East Joppa Road near the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard.

25 customers, including a number of businesses, have lost water or are losing pressure.

They added a fire hydrant is out of service, but repairs are in progress.

