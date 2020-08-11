LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; One Victim Identified
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, crash, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday while responding to a call for a holdup alarm, according to police.

Police say an officer was responding to a call for a holdup alarm around 5:18 p.m. when she collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of York Road and Lake Avenue.

The civilian sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The officer sustained injuries to her face and was taken by medics to an area hospital for treatment.

No further info at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply