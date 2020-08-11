Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday while responding to a call for a holdup alarm, according to police.
Police say an officer was responding to a call for a holdup alarm around 5:18 p.m. when she collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of York Road and Lake Avenue.
The civilian sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.
The officer sustained injuries to her face and was taken by medics to an area hospital for treatment.
No further info at this time.