BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Bel Air homes over the weekend after someone allegedly stole several Trump-Pence 2020 campaign signs from yards. The man was caught on Nest camera stealing the campaign sign from the front yard of one home.
Deputies were called to the 100 block of Duncannon Road on Aug. 8.
In the Nest video, you see a man drive up to the home, walk over and pull down something on the front of the home. Then, he gestures to the camera and then grabs the Trump 2020 campaign sign and rips it and takes it with him.
In a post on Facebook, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said:
“We all have differences of opinion. Let’s respect those opinions and not step into somebody else’s yard to commit a crime by stealing a campaign sign. It’s a violation of free speech and downright disrespectful of your neighbors.
This weekend deputies were called to the 100 block of Duncannon Road in Bel Air for the report of stolen campaign signs. Through investigation, it was determined political signs were stolen from several yards in the same area and someone was able to provide us video of the suspect. If you recognize this individual, please give us a call.”
**Warning, the subject in the video displays what is considered by some to be an obscene hand gesture**
Anyone with information on who this man may be should call Deputy Landsverk at 410-612-1717.
You can watch the video in full here. WJZ edited the sheriff’s office video to remove the obscene gesture.