BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in the back in east Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2100 block of Sherwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had recently walked into an area hospital.
When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back. The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening, according to police.
The victim told officers he had been shot in the 2100 block of Sherwood Avenue.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.