FOREST HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Hazmat Crews are investigating after a Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being bothered by a chemical odor while at an unattended death call in Forest Hill.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded to a residence for a report of an unattended death around 7:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chestnut Hill Road in Forest Hill.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy entered the residence and became bothered by a odor. He exited the residence and called for hazmat. He was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The cause of death of the resident has yet to be determined.

Hazmat crews are currently on scene investigating.

